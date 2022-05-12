 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham takes wife Nicola Peltz to 'work day' in London: see pics

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham takes wife Nicola Peltz to work day in London: see pics
Brooklyn Beckham takes wife Nicola Peltz to 'work day' in London: see pics

Brooklyn Beckham left fans swooning over his and Nicola Peltz's relationship as the newlywed recently hit London after tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on the Miami beachside.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring chef dropped a couple of adorable clicks of the lovebirds as they painted the town red.

The 23-year-old can be seen giving a piggyback ride to his other half who cut a stylish figure in a pair of red flared trousers and a black sweater.

Brooklyn also shared a series of candid photos of the couple stepping out in the city. "Bring your wife to work day," he wrote on the photo. "She's not used to the English weather."

The pair also shared a picture from a fan to share that the onlookers were star struck to see the couple up close. 

Brooklyn Beckham takes wife Nicola Peltz to work day in London: see pics


More From Entertainment:

Adele moves into $58m mansion with boyfriend Rich Paul: pics

Adele moves into $58m mansion with boyfriend Rich Paul: pics
Amber Heard not allowed to evidence 'bloody lip' image in Depp trial: Photo Inside

Amber Heard not allowed to evidence 'bloody lip' image in Depp trial: Photo Inside
Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert

Prince Harry blinded by urge to 'tell his truth' in 'harsh' memoir, confirms expert
Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms

Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms
Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert

Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert
Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber
Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury

Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury
Johnny Depp makes a sweet gesture to Jennifer Aniston

Johnny Depp makes a sweet gesture to Jennifer Aniston

The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book

The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book
Prince Harry sent a pre-recorded statement after offering an interview to a TV channel

Prince Harry sent a pre-recorded statement after offering an interview to a TV channel

Meghan Markle to sit for another interview with Oprah Winfrey?

Meghan Markle to sit for another interview with Oprah Winfrey?
Meghan Markle joins new business coalition

Meghan Markle joins new business coalition

Latest

view all