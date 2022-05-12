Brooklyn Beckham takes wife Nicola Peltz to 'work day' in London: see pics

Brooklyn Beckham left fans swooning over his and Nicola Peltz's relationship as the newlywed recently hit London after tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on the Miami beachside.

Taking to Instagram, the aspiring chef dropped a couple of adorable clicks of the lovebirds as they painted the town red.

The 23-year-old can be seen giving a piggyback ride to his other half who cut a stylish figure in a pair of red flared trousers and a black sweater.



Brooklyn also shared a series of candid photos of the couple stepping out in the city. "Bring your wife to work day," he wrote on the photo. "She's not used to the English weather."

The pair also shared a picture from a fan to share that the onlookers were star struck to see the couple up close.



