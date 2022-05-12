Queen looking for 'slow-motion exit' with 'clearest sign' ever, says expert

Queen and her family are struggling as they discuss the future of the Crown.



Royal expert Ed Owens, author of The Family Firm: Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public, says the Queen's opting out of the State Opening of Parliament at the eleventh hour is indeed alarming.



He writes in Guardian that the incident is "the clearest sign yet that the Elizabeth II era is drawing to a close" and that "this moment was always going to come."

"Looking ahead to a busy summer of Platinum Jubilee events, one wonders whether she will be well enough to join in the celebrations.

"We can expect to see more and more of Prince Charles and less and less of the Queen, as one reign steadily draws to a close and a new reign begins."

"The Queen is making a slow-motion exit," he adds.

Charles delivered Queen's speech on behalf of Her Majesty and was accompanied by wife Camilla and son Prince William for the occasion.

Speaking to The Sun, royal sources confessed that the Queen was happy to see Charles filling in for her.

One source said: "The Queen was very proud to see her son and grandson step in."