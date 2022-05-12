 
Kareena Kapoor teaches Jaideep Ahlawat to pout, latest pic sends fans into frenzy

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in Sujoy Ghosh’s film The Devotion of Suspect X.

Sharing a glimpse from her first day at shoot, the Jab We Met actress posted a fun-filled picture from the sets of her upcoming Netflix film with her co-star Jaideep.

In the shared picture, Kareena, 41, can be seen trying to teach the Pataal Lok actor how to pout and the results have left fans in a frenzy.


Posted on Instagram, the picture shows Bebo and Jaideep posing for the camera with a clip board in the latter’s hand as they pout for a click.

The fun snap was shared by both the actors on their respective Instagram handles. While Kareena wrote, “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other.”

Meanwhile, Jaideep captioned the picture, "So much “Devotion” in Learning how to Pout from ‘The Best’ & I failed miserably Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only “The Bebo”, The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan.”

