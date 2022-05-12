Will Smith may lose his iconic role in ‘Aladdin’ sequel to THIS actor, find out here

Hollywood actor Will Smith is facing severe consequences for his infamous slap during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, where he smacked comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss condition.

While several of Smith’s projects have either been cancelled or shelved following the slap controversy, the rumor mill has been churning with speculations that the Pursuit of Happyness actor may lose his role as Genie in Aladdin sequel.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, the King Richard actor may get replaced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Aladdin 2.

According to the source, Disney has begun talks with Johnson to play an unspecified role in the Aladdin sequel.

The I am Legend actor played the role of Genie in Disney’s live-action released in 2019. The film became a major hit and people praised the actor’s performance in the movie.

According to reports, Aladdin 2 will be released in 2025 and will be directed by Guy Ritchie.

Meanwhile, Smith has reportedly gone to therapy in order to manage stress amid rumors about his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett.