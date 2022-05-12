Prince Harry and Meghan won't anger Queen with their move at Jubilee

 
Prince Harry and Meghan wont anger Queen with their move at Jubilee

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could use the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations for their upcoming  upcoming documentary as they reportedly did during the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, if they return to the UK with their children as per announcement, would focus on mending ways with the royal family instead of creating new problems.

Harry and Meghan, who are set to attend the celebrations, do not seem to steal the spotlight from the Queen as they know that any of their misadventure could worse the situation.

The Sussexes would introduce their 11-month-old daughter Lilibet to the Queen during their much-hyped visit. 

However, some Royal experts claim that the Queen to have a "ring of steel" in place to prevent any attempts by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to include the monarch in the Netflix documentary. 

