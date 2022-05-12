Jessica Biel reveals truth about Justin Timberlake’s ‘Candy’ cameo

Jessica Biel, who plays axe murderer Candy Montgomery in the true crime series alongside Melanie Lynskey as her friend Betty Gore, opened up on her husband’s appearance in the show.

Timberlake and Lynskey’s husband, Jason Ritter, had cameos in the series as police officers investigating the death of Gore at Montgomery’s hands.

“Justin was reading the scripts. We always share material and get notes from each other and stuff like that,” Biel told Entertainment Weekly.



“And he was reading it, and he asked about that particular character, Steve Deffibaugh, [and said] ‘Who’s playing this guy?’ I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Probably like a local amazing actor from Atlanta.’

‘We don’t have any money left’ was basically the conversation. And he said, ‘I want to play this part.’ And I said, ‘Yeah. Okay.’ He goes, ‘No, no. I want to play this part.'”

Biel added that she had told Timberlake there wouldn’t be enough budget to pay him, and that he only cared about his prosthetics.

“We told him, ‘We can’t pay you,’ and he goes, ‘I don’t care about getting paid,” she continued. “‘I just want you to pay for my wig and I want my prosthetic belly’. We were like, ‘That we can do.'”