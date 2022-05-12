 
Thursday May 12 2022
Camilla reminds fans of Princess Diana with her dress choice on First Day of Jubilee Tour

Thursday May 12, 2022

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, landed in Canada on Thursday with husband Prince Charles to kick off their royal tour of the country, and the Duchess’ choice of dress echoed the style of the late Princess Diana, her husband’s ex-wife.

Camilla seemed to follow in the footsteps of her step-daughter-in-law Kate Middleton by choosing to wear her host country’s colour. But perhaps, even more interesting was Camilla’s choice of designer for her landmark red dress.

According to Newsweek, the dress was a creation of Bruce Oldfield, a British designer who was close friends with the late Princess Diana, and even dressed her on many occasions.

Talking to the outlet, Oldfield revealed that he chose ‘fine wool-crepe’ to make Camilla’s dress which also featured panel detailing.

Oldfield is said to have first met Diana back in the 1980s through the charity Barnardo’s, of which Diana was president.

The late princess was often seen in Oldfield’s designs at movie premieres and in official photographs, at one time also wearing a red dress reminiscent of what Camilla was seen in in Canada. 

