Friday May 13 2022
Johnny Rotten calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry parasites

Friday May 13, 2022

English singer John Lydon aka Johnny Rotten criticised Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Speaking on the show he said, "I think they've showed themselves to be parasites."

Johnny Rotten, while giving his thoughts on the Royal Family, called Harry and Meghan "amazingly ungrateful".

"If you don't want to be a public figure, then shut your mouth, he said.

Piers Morgan is known as a staunch opponent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He lost his previous job after he attacked Meghan over her interview with Oprah Winfrey.



