Prince Harry told hopes to mend things with William at Platinum Jubilee will fail

Prince Harry might not be able to mend his rift with elder brother Prince William at Queen Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



Vanity Fair journalist Erin Vanderhoof reveals that the tension between the brothers has only risen in the past few months and it is difficult to sort things out over Harry's upcoming UK visit.



Ms Vanderhoof explained: "Meghan and Harry together are going to use the Jubilee as an opportunity to make some family moments and introduce the kids to the rest of the family.

"And they will try at least make sure they understand that can still figure something out in the future.

"But our reporting for the podcast shows that the rift between Harry and William is really deep and really personal.

"It will take both of them coming to a point where they want to make up before that is possible behind closed doors."

Sharing reasons behind the brother rift, she added: "You have two men who grew up thinking they were No 2 and No 3 most important people in the country.

"They were in the military and they are both stubborn guys - but they were really close.

"It just took a couple of key moments, incidents, for them to see they had more issues than they realised.

"The pandemic has either brought people together or driven them further apart.

"I think Harry being in a different country has definitely impeded anything they could have done to make it up in recent months."

Harry and wife Meghan Markle are expected to land in UK over the summer to join the Queen and the rest of the royals to mark that monarch's 70 years as Head of State.