 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlotte considers uncle Prince Harry as one of her 'role models'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Princess Charlotte considers uncle Prince Harry as one of her role models
Princess Charlotte considers uncle Prince Harry as one of her 'role models'

Prince Harry might not have the best relationship with estranged brother Prince William, but is still an idol for niece Princess Charlotte.

William and Kate Middleton's second child, Charlotte considers Harry as one of her 'role models' says US Magazine.

The source continued: “She adores [Queen Elizabeth II] and her grandpa [Prince] Charles dotes on her in a big way. They’re very proud of the person she’s developing into, just as they are with George and Louis.”

Fourth in line to the throne, Charlotte will soon meet her cousins, Archie and Lili in the coming month.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes announced.

Charlotte is especially loved by her future King, Charles. “He dotes on her in a big way," added the source.

More From Entertainment:

Ludacris gives fans a brief tour of his private jet: 'A Little Graduation Gift'

Ludacris gives fans a brief tour of his private jet: 'A Little Graduation Gift'

Prince Charles in for 'serious problems' if Meghan Markle becomes US President

Prince Charles in for 'serious problems' if Meghan Markle becomes US President
Queen Elizabeth makes a ‘secret trip’ amid mobility issues

Queen Elizabeth makes a ‘secret trip’ amid mobility issues
Kanye West’s ladylove Chaney Jones tattoos ‘Ye’ onto her wrist

Kanye West’s ladylove Chaney Jones tattoos ‘Ye’ onto her wrist
Prince Charles photo on Queen seat 'serious alarm' for Meghan Markle

Prince Charles photo on Queen seat 'serious alarm' for Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle pal says she is not 'threat' to Queen, 'drama' loving media is

Meghan Markle pal says she is not 'threat' to Queen, 'drama' loving media is
Trevor Noah pens a heart breaking note for his grandmother as she dies at 95

Trevor Noah pens a heart breaking note for his grandmother as she dies at 95
Johnny Depp’s ex fiancée Jennifer Grey breaks silence on defamation trial

Johnny Depp’s ex fiancée Jennifer Grey breaks silence on defamation trial
Hilaria Baldwin dishes on ‘competition’ between online mommy influencers

Hilaria Baldwin dishes on ‘competition’ between online mommy influencers
Michael Jackson’s kids Paris and Prince get together to honour their late father

Michael Jackson’s kids Paris and Prince get together to honour their late father
Olivia Rodrigo reveals having a 'minor, baby synesthesia'

Olivia Rodrigo reveals having a 'minor, baby synesthesia'
Queen's Platinum pudding winner unveiled

Queen's Platinum pudding winner unveiled

Latest

view all