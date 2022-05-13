Princess Charlotte considers uncle Prince Harry as one of her 'role models'

Prince Harry might not have the best relationship with estranged brother Prince William, but is still an idol for niece Princess Charlotte.

William and Kate Middleton's second child, Charlotte considers Harry as one of her 'role models' says US Magazine.

The source continued: “She adores [Queen Elizabeth II] and her grandpa [Prince] Charles dotes on her in a big way. They’re very proud of the person she’s developing into, just as they are with George and Louis.”



Fourth in line to the throne, Charlotte will soon meet her cousins, Archie and Lili in the coming month.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes announced.



Charlotte is especially loved by her future King, Charles. “He dotes on her in a big way," added the source.