Bella Hadid condemns Israel for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral

Saturday May 14 2022
Saturday May 14, 2022

Bella Hadid condemned the Israeli forces for disrespecting Shireen Abu Akleh by using force against those who attended the funeral of the Palestinian journalist.

The journalist was killed during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank.

Bella Hadid on Friday shared multiple pictures and videos of the funeral that was attended by thousands of people in the occupied Jerusalem.

She also criticized the US and Israeli media for its coverage of Akleh's murder at the hands of Israeli forces.

Check out her Instagram post below:

