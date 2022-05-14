 
Saturday May 14 2022
Prince Charles should become Prince Regent 'within this year', says poll

Saturday May 14, 2022

Prince Charles should become Prince Regent 'within this year', says poll

Prince Charles is expected to officially take over Queen duties under the Regency Act.

The Act will allow the Prince of Wales to be named Prince Regent and he could then go on to carry out all the duties on behalf of the monarch.

Former royal editor at The Sun, Duncan Larcombe believes that Charles could be acting as regent “within a year”.

He added: “It’s one thing not being able to go to an engagement in Glasgow for a climate summit, but if she is now apparently incapable of doing standard, core jobs as head of state, then I think they will have to remove her, by consent of course.”

Express.co.uk thus carried out a poll amongst Britons, asking, “Would you accept King Charles as regent for the Queen this year?”

Out of 4,681 responses, 76 percent said yes, 23 percent answered no and further one percent 41 people remained neutral.

“Yes absolutely – it's the progression of the Royal Family – Charles is our next Monarch," answered one in a qualitative response.

“Charles is now stepping up due to his mother's – understandably – increasing frailty. Good luck to him," added another.

Added a third “Yes!! This would be a very good compromise, allowing him the job, with Her Majesty for any advice needed.”

