 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan attending Platinum Jubilee to 'be seen as royals': 'All for branding'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of using Queen Platinum Jubilee for their personal motives. 

Royal expert Hugo Vickers believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are coming to UK next month for the sake of regaining their deteriorating brand value. 

He told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "I think it’s entirely to do with branding because the further away that he [Harry] gets from the Royal Family, he turns into a guy in blue jeans, with a ginger beard, coming off a plane with a backpack on.

"Which isn't very marketable in my point of view.”

Meanwhile, Russell Myers, royal editor of the Mirror added: “I think they [The Sussexes] would have wanted to be on the balcony, of course. There is an argument to say that they still need to be seen as royal.

"This is one of the biggest events of the generation and they need to stay relevant. They’re not having a great time at the moment. There is pressure from Netflix, who have dropped Meghan’s debut show Pearl [and] I think they are potentially struggling to stay relevant.”

Harry and Meghan announced via their representative that they will be joining the Queen and the rest of the royal family in her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The couple will also be bringing kids Archie and Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Travis Barker’s controlling behaviour?

Kourtney Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Travis Barker’s controlling behaviour?
Travis Scott sued by Astroworld victim who had miscarriage during the stampede

Travis Scott sued by Astroworld victim who had miscarriage during the stampede
Johnny Depp surprises fans at art gallery in UK amid lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp surprises fans at art gallery in UK amid lawsuit against Amber Heard
Prince Charles would 'need' Meghan Markle to gain approval of the 'young'

Prince Charles would 'need' Meghan Markle to gain approval of the 'young'

Cody Simpson says he was 'bedridden' amid battle against Covid-19

Cody Simpson says he was 'bedridden' amid battle against Covid-19
Kim Kardashian ripped over ‘judgmental comments’ about her sisters

Kim Kardashian ripped over ‘judgmental comments’ about her sisters
Prince Charles should become Prince Regent 'within this year', says poll

Prince Charles should become Prince Regent 'within this year', says poll
Johnny Depp’s popularity on Instagram skyrockets since suit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s popularity on Instagram skyrockets since suit against Amber Heard
Deborah James ‘utterly honoured’ as Prince William visits her for Damehood

Deborah James ‘utterly honoured’ as Prince William visits her for Damehood
Ben Affleck steps out in the city to spend some time with son amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Ben Affleck steps out in the city to spend some time with son amid Jennifer Lopez romance
Character actor Fred Ward, known for role in ‘The Right Stuff,’ dead at age 79

Character actor Fred Ward, known for role in ‘The Right Stuff,’ dead at age 79
Queen Elizabeth reacts to death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Queen Elizabeth reacts to death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Latest

view all