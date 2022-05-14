David Beckham feared for his family's safety after ‘stalker’ visited Harper in school

Football star David Beckham was left shaken after an alleged stalker showed up at the school of his daughter Harper, claiming to be her mother, a court has heard.

The Manchester United star player felt ‘threatened’ and ‘frightened’ for the safety of his family after the alleged incident.

Sharon Bell, 58, is said to be under the delusional belief that she was in a relationship with the former England footballer.

Bell has also claimed that David and his wife Victoria Beckham stole her eggs, and that their 10-year-old daughter is her legitimate child.

David and Victoria have three sons and one daughter together.

Before showing up at Harper’s primary school, Bell allegedly sent a series of letters to the Beckhams’ homes in Oxford and London before attending the addresses in July and September last year.

During a hearing on Friday, Prosecutor Arizuna Asante said of 47-year-old LA Galaxy star that ‘he felt threatened, he felt frightened for the safety of his family, and he believed this behavior was targeted and intimidating.’

‘He says he does not know the defendant and she is not the mother of his children.’

Bell, of Boundary Way, Watford, has previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of stalking and faces trial on July 12.

She did not attend the hearing on Friday, which heard that she is currently in hospital, where she has been sectioned.