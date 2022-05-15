 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Why is Serbia entry for Eurovision 2022 singing about Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Why is Serbia entry for Eurovision 2022 singing about Meghan Markle?

Serbia raised eyebrows on social media after they seemed to sing about Meghan Markle.

Serbian entry Konstrakta sang In Corpore Sano, which incorporates both Serbian and Latin, sings: “What could be the secret of Meghan Markle's healthy hair?”.

“What could it be? I think it's all about deep hydration," the singer, whose real name is Ana Đurić, added.

According to the Express, the singer explained: “Meghan Markle isn’t that important here, but she’s representative of all those people in the media that we’re focused on.”

“She hasn’t contacted me yet, but I’d like for her to hear it" she added. “This is a song about the atmosphere in which we’re living, which has put health as the highest value.”

More From Entertainment:

Fans celebrates Madhuri's 56th birthday

Fans celebrates Madhuri's 56th birthday

Liverpool Fans boo Prince William

Liverpool Fans boo Prince William

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce miscarriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce miscarriage
Brazilian dance star's Bolshoi exodus brings him home

Brazilian dance star's Bolshoi exodus brings him home
Rod Stewart jokes he and Queen Elizabeth have same hairstyle

Rod Stewart jokes he and Queen Elizabeth have same hairstyle
Here’s how Ed Sheeran helped Tom Parker during his battle against cancer

Here’s how Ed Sheeran helped Tom Parker during his battle against cancer

Khloe Kardashian wows fans as she flaunts her rock-hard abs in gym video

Khloe Kardashian wows fans as she flaunts her rock-hard abs in gym video
Helen Skelton seems 'back to life' as she shares fun snaps after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton seems 'back to life' as she shares fun snaps after split from Richie Myler
Johnny Depp's fans believe he's innocent, casting Amber Heard into role of villain

Johnny Depp's fans believe he's innocent, casting Amber Heard into role of villain
Emotional Ellen DeGeneres says she never thought the talk show would run for 19 years

Emotional Ellen DeGeneres says she never thought the talk show would run for 19 years
BTS’ Jin gives a peek at his cast-free hand post finger surgery

BTS’ Jin gives a peek at his cast-free hand post finger surgery
Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?

Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?

Latest

view all