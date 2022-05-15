Why is Serbia entry for Eurovision 2022 singing about Meghan Markle?

Serbia raised eyebrows on social media after they seemed to sing about Meghan Markle.

Serbian entry Konstrakta sang In Corpore Sano, which incorporates both Serbian and Latin, sings: “What could be the secret of Meghan Markle's healthy hair?”.

“What could it be? I think it's all about deep hydration," the singer, whose real name is Ana Đurić, added.

According to the Express, the singer explained: “Meghan Markle isn’t that important here, but she’s representative of all those people in the media that we’re focused on.”

“She hasn’t contacted me yet, but I’d like for her to hear it" she added. “This is a song about the atmosphere in which we’re living, which has put health as the highest value.”