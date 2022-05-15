Who is the father of Amber Heard's daughter Oonagh?

Amber Heard announced the birth of her baby daughter last year.



In July 2021, the Aquaman star revealed that she is now a mother of a baby girl, who arrived in April that year.

In her announcement post on Instagram, the 36-year-old penned an affectionate note for the bundle of joy.

"I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

The Aquaman has never spoken about the father of her child nor has revealed if she used surrogacy or pregnancy for welcoming her girl



Amber, however, did reveal that the baby was brought into the world 'on her own terms.'

On her six-month birthday, Amber Heard dubbed days with daughter the best time of her life.

"The six best months of my life, the first six months of hers," she wrote.