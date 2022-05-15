 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under immense pressure from Netflix: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under immense pressure from Netflix: Here’s why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under immense pressure from Netflix: Here’s why

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who will reportedly stay at Frogmore Cottage during their UK visit, are under immense pressure from the Netflix bosses to film at their first family home.

According to a report by the Mirror UK, the streaming giant bosses hope the royal couple will film at Frogmore Cottage for the Netflix.

The report, citing a consultant for Netflix, says pressure is growing on Meghan and Harry for exclusive royal footage from the Frogmore Cottage.

The royals will stay at Frogmore when they return to the UK next month.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," the spokesperson said in a statement recently.

There are also reports the Queen will not allow her grandson and Meghan Markle to bring Netflix camera crew along to her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Daily Star, quoting the Mirror UK, had reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to leave their cameras at the door when they come to the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth ‘almost’ got shot by Palace guardsman: Details

Queen Elizabeth ‘almost’ got shot by Palace guardsman: Details
Jason Momoa apologizes for capturing pictures inside Sistine Chapel

Jason Momoa apologizes for capturing pictures inside Sistine Chapel
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ favourite superhero – and it’s Marvel!

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ favourite superhero – and it’s Marvel!
Kevin Bacon remembers 'Tremors' co-star Fred Ward

Kevin Bacon remembers 'Tremors' co-star Fred Ward
Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s loving nickname for Queen revealed

Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s loving nickname for Queen revealed
Megan Fox ‘seems bothered’ as pals think her romance with Machine Gun Kelly is ‘toxic’

Megan Fox ‘seems bothered’ as pals think her romance with Machine Gun Kelly is ‘toxic’

Prince William worried Harry will 'milk' Queen Jubilee to honour Netflix deal

Prince William worried Harry will 'milk' Queen Jubilee to honour Netflix deal
Selena Gomez dishes on 'manifesting love' on 'SNL': 'I will take anyone'

Selena Gomez dishes on 'manifesting love' on 'SNL': 'I will take anyone'
Amber Heard’s secret bond with her ‘confidant’ Mitch Hallahan revealed

Amber Heard’s secret bond with her ‘confidant’ Mitch Hallahan revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to 'go work for McDonald's' after UK quit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to 'go work for McDonald's' after UK quit
Blac Chyna turns to Celebrity Boxing after losing $100m lawsuit against Kardashians

Blac Chyna turns to Celebrity Boxing after losing $100m lawsuit against Kardashians
Meghan Markle pal called 'biggest creator of drama' after British media mockery

Meghan Markle pal called 'biggest creator of drama' after British media mockery

Latest

view all