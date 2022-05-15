 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘almost’ got shot by Palace guardsman: Details

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth was once ‘almost’ shot by a guardsman at the Buckingham Palace once, after she decided to stroll out for a night-time walk, reported The Times.

A former guardsman at the Buckingham Palace revealed to the publication that the now 96-year-old monarch would struggle with insomnia sometimes and venture out into the Palace grounds for a walk every now and then.

The guard shared that once, he was on his midnight duty when at 3am, he saw what he thought was a ‘mysterious’ figure in the darkness.

Thinking it was an intruder, he sprung into action and pointing his gun at the figure, shouted: “Who’s that?”

It turned out to be Her Majesty, and the guard reportedly exclaimed: “Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you!”

He then quickly realised who he was talking to and before he could gather his wits, the Queen, known to have a killer sense of humour, said: “That’s quite all right...next time I’ll ring through beforehand so you don’t have to shoot me.”

The incident isn’t the first time that Palace guards have confused members of the royal family as intruders; Prince Andrew was once stopped by armed police while out on a stroll as well!


