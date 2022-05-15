Piers Morgan flays Meghan Markle over her 'ludicrously inappropriate' book

Piers Morgan has attacked Meghan Markle’s new children’s book as ‘ludicrously inappropriate’, accusing the Duchess of Sussex of “gargantuan hypocrisy” for authoring book about the bond between father and child.

The 57-year-old outspoken media personality has taken a fresh dig at the Duchess, blasting the former Suits star for writing children’s book The Bench, which was inspired by her husband Prince Harry’s relationship with their son Archie.



Morgan, in his MailOnline column, lashed out at the mum-of-two and accused her of acting hypocritically in writing the book given her difficult relationship with her own father.

“Lest we forget,” he wrote, “Ms Markle has ruthlessly disowned her father Thomas and refuses to have anything to do with him despite the fact they now live just 70 miles from each other. She is also reported to have disowned every other Markle, none of whom were invited to her wedding. This doesn’t seem like someone overly keen to operate ‘an inclusive lens’ to me. In fact, it seems a singularly EX-clusive lens.”

The former Good Morning Britain host levied similar accusations against Prince Harry, claiming that during the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey in March the Duke “trashed his father Prince Charles” by “moaning about how Daddy had stopped taking his calls or giving him cash, sounding like some needy spoiled brat teenager rather than a 36-year-old multi-millionaire doormat who ditched his family, country and duty because his chillingly controlling and ambitious wife wanted him to.”

The book, set to be published in June, began as a poem that Meghan wrote for Harry on the first Father’s Day following Archie’s birth.

The poem was then adapted into a story which publishers Random House Children’s Books describe as giving readers “a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons.”

Morgan's attack is just the latest in a series of critical comments that he has made about Meghan since leaving his role at GMB shortly after the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah aired.

Last month, it was reported that Meghan Markle was assembling a legal team to respond to Piers Morgan’s numerous claims about her.