Prince William enjoys rare time out with friends at exclusive club: See

File Footage

Prince William seems to have had quite the weekend; before attending the FA Cup Final on Saturday, the duke was spotted leaving an exclusive Mayfair club late on Friday, reported Express UK.



The Duke of Cambridge reportedly enjoyed an ultra-rare night out with his friends, sans wife Kate Middleton, at Oswald’s just hours after personally visiting and presenting a damehood to terminal cancer patient and advocate Deborah James.

William is said to have spent about three hours at the club before getting photographed while leaving at around 11 pm. He had three security guards with him as he exited.

The club, said to be London’s most exclusive member’s club, is frequented by William’s step-mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as UK PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson.