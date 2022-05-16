 
sports
Monday May 16 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Mountaineer Abdul Joshi raises Pakistani flag on Mount Everest

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday May 16, 2022

Pakistani mountain climber Abdul Joshi. — Provided by the reporter
Pakistani mountain climber Abdul Joshi. — Provided by the reporter 

  • Hunzaiite Joshi scales world's highest Mount Everest.  
  • He is the eighth Pakistani to successfully scale Mount Everest.
  • Mountaineers say that Joshi is one of the most skilled climbers in the country.

KARACHI: Hunzaiite Abdul Joshi, on Monday, successfully scaled the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest (8,848 metres) and raised Pakistan’s flag on top of the world.

Thirty-eight-year-old Joshi started his final summit from Camp 4 last night at around 9pm PKT and reached the top on Sunday near 5am PKT.

The summit was confirmed on Joshi’s Facebook page.

“Alhamdulliah! Another triumph for Pakistan! Abdul Joshi has summited Mount Everest - the Highest Mountain in the World. May Allah be praised for all His glory,” the post read.

Known as “pathfinder” among mountaineers due to his extraordinary skills, Joshi was part of the team led by Mingma G.

Related items

The expedition began on April 22 and they reached Camp 4 on May 15.

He is the eighth Pakistani to successfully scale Mount Everest. Nazir Sabir, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, Hassan Sadpara, Mirza Ali Baig, Samina Baig, Shehroze Kashif and Sirbaz Ali Khan have also summitted the highest peak in the world.

In April last year, Joshi, along with Sirbaz Khan, had summitted 8,091 metres Annapurna peak. His first peak was Manglik Sar at 6,050 metres. He caught everyone’s attention when he led a team for the first-ever successful summit of Passu Cones in Gilgit.

Mountaineers say that Joshi is one of the most skilled climbers in the country but he mainly focuses on unclimbed peaks and finding paths to summit.

Joshi is likely to return to the base camp on May 18.

More From Sports:

After Kangchenjunga, Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif climbs fourth highest peak Lhotse

After Kangchenjunga, Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif climbs fourth highest peak Lhotse

England’s multi-format cricketers likely to miss Pakistan tour: report

England’s multi-format cricketers likely to miss Pakistan tour: report
Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi extends sponsorship offer to SLC

Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi extends sponsorship offer to SLC
Who is Sania Mirza's Italian dinner date?

Who is Sania Mirza's Italian dinner date?
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif announces to join politics soon

Former Pakistani cricketer Rashid Latif announces to join politics soon
Pakistan to host richest-ever Asian Tour golf event in December

Pakistan to host richest-ever Asian Tour golf event in December
'It’s time to hang up my gloves': Amir Khan retires from boxing

'It’s time to hang up my gloves': Amir Khan retires from boxing
Pak vs WI ODI squad to be announced on May 23: PCB

Pak vs WI ODI squad to be announced on May 23: PCB
FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan on June 7

FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan on June 7

Unable to compete with foreign cricketers due to lack of facilities: Nida Dar

Unable to compete with foreign cricketers due to lack of facilities: Nida Dar
Shaheen Afridi returns home ahead of West Indies series

Shaheen Afridi returns home ahead of West Indies series

Latest

view all