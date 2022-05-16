 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick reacts to ex Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

Scott Disick reacts to ex Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding
Scott Disick reacts to ex Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker wedding

Scott Disick has reacted to the wedding of his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after the couple legally exchanged vows in Santa Barbara.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram and posted a slew of stunning photos of himself with son Reign as they spent a pool day in the backyard of his mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Scott Disick, who shares three children Mason, Penelope and Reign with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian, posted the photo with caption “Just me and my boy.”

He also shared adorable photos and video clips in his Instagram stories.

Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner was the first to shower love on Scott and his son shortly after he shared the snaps.

Disick shared the pictures hours after reports surfaced that Kourtney and her fiancé Barker legally tied the knot, just weeks after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise ‘greatly’ admires Queen Elizabeth

Tom Cruise ‘greatly’ admires Queen Elizabeth
Residents of Ukraine’s Kalush in ‘seventh heaven’ after home band wins Eurovision

Residents of Ukraine’s Kalush in ‘seventh heaven’ after home band wins Eurovision
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally tie the knot

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally tie the knot

Queen Elizabeth attends star-studded horse show finale

Queen Elizabeth attends star-studded horse show finale
Snoop Dogg's 'desire' to buy Twitter prompts reaction from Elon Musk

Snoop Dogg's 'desire' to buy Twitter prompts reaction from Elon Musk

Eminem reacts to Kendrick Lamar's album

Eminem reacts to Kendrick Lamar's album

Richie Myler unfollows Helen Skelton on Instagram post separation

Richie Myler unfollows Helen Skelton on Instagram post separation
Tom Cruise joins Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise joins Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

 'Doctor Strange 2' rules again as 'Firestarter' flames out

 'Doctor Strange 2' rules again as 'Firestarter' flames out
Queen all smiles as she joins a host of celebrities at ITV Jubilee horse show

Queen all smiles as she joins a host of celebrities at ITV Jubilee horse show
Tributes pour in after Britney Spears reveals miscarriage news

Tributes pour in after Britney Spears reveals miscarriage news
Kanye West slammed as ‘toxic’ by Kim Kardashian's fans

Kanye West slammed as ‘toxic’ by Kim Kardashian's fans

Latest

view all