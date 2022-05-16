 
Kate Middleton overshadows Meghan Markle’s special announcement

Kate Middleton and Prince William issued a joint message to Britons on Sunday to mark mental health awareness week, just as Meghan Markle also shared a special announcement of her own from the US.

As per Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the airwaves as part of their mental health awareness week schedule and delivered a poignant one-minute-long joint message to the UK.

Prince William started off saying: “We can all feel lonely sometimes… we can feel it for many different reasons.”

His wife, Kate, then chimed in to say: “But we can all help each other feel less isolated and more connected. If you think someone you know might be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on the door.”

Kate and William’s message coincided with Meghan’s announcement that she is joining the Marshall Plan for Moms and shared the ‘National Business Coalition for Child Care’ in an attempt to expand childcare in the US.

In her statement, Meghan said: “Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much. This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty.”

“Today, we're sending a message that childcare isn't just a community imperative — it's a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families.”


