PTI appoints former SSG commando as Imran Khan's chief security officer

"Lt Col (retd) Asim has been appointed as security in-charge of chairman Imran Khan," PTI announces.

During Sialkot rally, PTI chairman claimed a conspiracy was being hatched to take his life.

PM Shehbaz directs provincial govts to ensure Imran Khan has adequate security during his political rallies.

ISLAMABAD: Following the government's demand from PTI to appoint a focal person, the party on Tuesday appointed a former SSG commando as the chief security officer of the party chairman Imran Khan.



Following Imran Khan's claims that his life was in danger and a follow-up meeting at PM Office on his security details, the PTI said on Twitter: "Lt Col (retd) Asim has been appointed as security in-charge of chairman Imran Khan."

During the Sialkot rally, the PTI chairman had claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to take his life and that he has recorded a video sharing the names of those responsible if anything happened to him.

After this, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting and reviewed security threats to the former premier and issued directives for foolproof security at his home in Islamabad and during political rallies.



In this regard, the prime minister has held two threat assessment meetings with officials from the interior ministry to finalise the security detail of the former prime minister.

Security plan

At Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala, 94 security officers will be deployed, the spokesperson of the interior ministry said. Of them, 22 men will be from the Islamabad police and 72 from the Frontier Constabulary.

In addition, 26 officers from the security service and nine military personnel will also be made available.

Separately, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has provided 26 cops and Gilgit-Baltistan has also sent six men for the former prime minister’s protective detail.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz Sharif has also directed provincial governments to ensure Imran Khan has adequate security when he is holding political rallies across the country.

When Imran Khan is on the move, four police vehicles will accompany him with 23 cops, as well as a vehicle with five Rangers personnel.

The interior ministry spokesperson added that if there is a specific threat to the former prime minister more security will be made available.

In a separate statement, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also offered the PTI to form a judicial commission to probe the threats to Imran Khan’s life.