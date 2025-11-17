 
Geo News

Govt refutes Zalmay Khalilzad's claim of Daesh-K's presence in Punjab

There is no presence of Daesh elements in Punjab, clarifies information ministry

By
Web Desk
|

November 17, 2025

Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad during a committee meeting in Washington, US. — Reuters/File
Former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad during a committee meeting in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has exposed the misleading claims of former US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad regarding the killing of a Daesh-Khorasan commander in Punjab, "creating a false impression" of the outlawed militant outfit in the province.

Khalilzad wrote on X on Sunday night: "Good news from Pakistan: Reportedly a senior [Daesh]-K commander Burhan, also known as Zaid, was killed in Patak part of Akhtarabad city in Punjab."

— X/@realZalmayMK
— X/@realZalmayMK

The ministry's official fact-check account said that the incident being referenced actually occurred at Habibabad, Kasur, on March 5, and also shared a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Saddar Patoki police station on March 6.

It added that the "victim, Burhan, was killed by a dacoity/robbery-related incident or a case of personal enmity, not a counter-terror operation".

The ministry categorically said that there was "no evidence" linking Burhan to Daesh, nor was he a commander. "The case remains a criminal matter, not related to militancy or organised terror groups."

It said that there was no presence of Daesh elements in Punjab province, according to credible security assessments.

The ministry said that Khalilzad's post "twists a purely criminal or personal dispute into a terrorism-linked killing, creating a false impression of ISKP activity in Punjab".

More From Pakistan

Saudi Arabia prohibits seriously ill pilgrims from performing Hajj 2026
Saudi Arabia prohibits seriously ill pilgrims from performing Hajj 2026
Federal Constitutional Court becomes operational after two more judges take oath
Federal Constitutional Court becomes operational after two more judges take oath
Raja Faisal Rathore becomes new AJK PM as assembly ousts Chaudhry Anwarul Haq video
Raja Faisal Rathore becomes new AJK PM as assembly ousts Chaudhry Anwarul Haq
Shevolution 2.0: A movement to celebrate talent
Shevolution 2.0: A movement to celebrate talent
Jordan's king lauds Pakistan Army's professionalism, operational capabilities
Jordan's king lauds Pakistan Army's professionalism, operational capabilities
Constitution will reflect parliament and people, not judges: Talal Chaudhry video
Constitution will reflect parliament and people, not judges: Talal Chaudhry
President confers highest civilian award on Jordanian king for peace contributions
President confers highest civilian award on Jordanian king for peace contributions
Karachi to face water shortage as power breakdown hits Dhabeji pumping station
Karachi to face water shortage as power breakdown hits Dhabeji pumping station
Field Marshal Munir vows 'strong response' to any future aggression
Field Marshal Munir vows 'strong response' to any future aggression