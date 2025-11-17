PTI chief, others slam harassment of journalist Shahzeb Khanzada in public place

A screengrab showing anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada being harassed by a man during shopping in a foreign country. — X@Wabbasi

Harasser confronts anchor while he was busy shopping.

Attaullah Tarar vows to trace harasser of Shahzeb Khanzada.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar "disapproves" unfortunate incident.

Journalists, political leaders and people belonging to different walks of life, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan have slammed the harassment of anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada in a public place.

The condemnations came after a video emerged on social media showing the senior journalist being heckled while he was busy shopping with his family abroad.

However, during the incident, Khanzada maintained his cool and avoided any confrontation.

"That was a sad incident, and I certainly don't approve of it. It was very unfortunate that Khanzada sahib was booed while he was abroad with his family," Gohar said in a statement.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan", Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar termed the incident "highly condemnable".

"On behalf of the state, I assure Shahzeb [Khanzada] that we will trace who that man [harasser] was. It cannot be that someone is with [their] family and is harassed," Tarar remarked.

Punjab's Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also slammed the incident as "shameful" while calling it a "yet another filthy reminder of the mob mentality Imran Khan has carefully bred within PTI".

"This crowd does not lack manners, they were never taught dignity, decency or basic humanity. Their entire existence feeds on confrontation, chaos, and bullying. This is not politics it is brute thuggery masquerading as activism," the politician wrote in a post on X.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Faisal Sabzwari also censured the abuse and insults against the Geo anchorperson in the presence of his family.

He called the incident a reflection of "filth that has flourished in politics over the past decade".

Journalist Asma Shirazi also took to social media to condemn what she called "fascism and targeted harassment" by "zombies of a political party".

"I strongly condemn the act carried out in the name of expressing disagreement with well-known journalist [Shahzeb] Khanzada. You can certainly disagree, but do so within the bounds of decency and respect.

"Your actions have not affected [Shahzeb] Khanzada's honour, but rather, those who taught you this behaviour. Shahzeb Sb is a courageous and high character journalist," said Pakistan Peoples Party's Nasir Hussain Shah.

Meanwhile, Khanzada, who hosts Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", also tweeted a video stating that: "This is classic Shahbaz gill. When he was Minster he ws caught lying several times and here again he is lying. I m reporting court proceedings but this is what I said just before it in the same show. these trolls actually dont care abt facts even if they go in favour of Imran Khan."



