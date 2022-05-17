 
Tuesday May 17 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William go TikTok viral with rare video from Bahamas: Watch

Tuesday May 17, 2022

File footage


Kate Middleton and Prince William have gone viral on TikTok after a video of them in the Bahamas was shared on the video-sharing app months after their return from the Caribbean royal tour.

As per Express UK, the video, filmed by Jimmy Rex from the United States from when Kate and William were visiting the Bahamas as part of their tour of the Caribbean in March, shows the royal couple indulging in a rare display of affection.

The short clip shows Kate and Prince William holding hands while walking through the lobby of their hotel, and was captioned: “This couple staying in the Bahamas had 35 security guards!”

@mrjimmyrex This couple staying in the Bahamas had 35 security guards! #princewilliam #katemiddleton #royalfamily #royalty #security ♬ original sound - Jimmy Rex


It is pertinent to note that royal members are strictly prohibited from engaging in PDA while on official duties and public engagements.

Royal fans were quick to point out the sweet display of affection with one writing: “Lovely to see them holding hands,” and another saying: “So interesting to see them holding hands, I’ve never seen them doing it in the media.”

