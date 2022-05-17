Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League

KPL President Arif Malik (L) and Indian skipper. — Twitter

KPL President Arif Malik says "league is sending a message of peace to world".

Says “we want Indian cricketers to be part of KPL and want to reduce tensions on both sides through cricket."

Event due to start on August 1st and its final will be played on Pakistan's 75th Independence Day.

Pakistan will invite former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to be a part of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), a mega cricketing event intended to promote the importance and talent of Kashmir in the international arena.



The event is slated to start on August 1st and its final will be played on Pakistan's 75th Independence Day (on August 14th).

A statement issued by KPL President Arif Malik said that a formal invitation will be extended to Kohli to be a part of the league. However, the decision to join KPL as a player or a special guest will solely depend on the Indian cricketer.

"KPL is sending a message of peace to the world. We want Indian cricketers to be part of the league and want to reduce tensions on both sides through cricket,” the statement read.

According to Malik, the main objective of the league is to promote cricket and provide facilities to the players of this region.



Malik said that preparations for the KPL are in full swing and as the first season, the second season will be held at Muzaffarabad Stadium.

“Along with the KPL, cricket fans will also get to see a fantasy league in which teams from Muzaffarabad and Srinagar will be seen playing virtually with each other. We want to bring people of both sides together so that we can spread the message of peace,” he added.