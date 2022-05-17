 
Prince Harry spotted playing polo in California as William fulfils Queen’s demand

Prince Harry was photographed playing polo in the Californian sunshine this week as his brother, Prince William paid a visit to Abu Dhabi on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, reported Express UK.

The Duke of Sussex was reported to be indulging in one of his favourite sports at the exclusive Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria, close to his home in Montecito which he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

Harry’s outing came as a stark contrast to Prince William’s, who not only stepped in for the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament last week but also presented a damehood to cancer patient and advocate Deborah James and travelled to Abu Dhabi to pay his respect on the demise of their leader.

Photo: Express UK
The two contrasting outings were especially pointed out by Express UK, which also reported that earlier, both William and Harry have been known to bond over their love for polo.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has also signed up to play polo for his friend Nacho Figueras’ team, Los Padres. 

