Tuesday May 17 2022
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari opens up on fans' support after miscarriage

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari recently opened up receiving massive support and heartfelt messages from fans after the couple announced a miscarriage on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram Story on Monday, the 28-year-old fitness instructor penned a thank you note to express gratitude toward fans.

“We have felt your support,” the Tehran, Iran-born actor wrote. “We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone.”

“Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon,” he added.

The Toxic singer announced the heartbreaking news last week in a joint statement posted on the Facebook-owned platform.

“'It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they announced.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” the statement added. 

