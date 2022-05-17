Amber Heard insists her 2018 op-ed on domestic abuse was ‘not about Johnny’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive defamation trial resumed on May 16 after a week-long break in Fairfax, Virginia court.

With Heard making her return to the witness stand in this week's court hearing, she explained her intentions behind publishing the controversial 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

On Monday, the Aquaman actress testified that she wanted to raise awareness around domestic violence through her article.

She claimed that the article is actually about her and what happened to her ‘after I escaped my marriage.’

“The only one who made it about him ironically is Johnny,” she told the court. “It’s about me and my life and what I endured once I moved on and got a TRO [temporary restraining order] and moved on with my life. It was about what happened to me after.”

In the article, Heard wrote about what she called the “culture’s wrath” that women face when they come forward with allegations of domestic violence.

Depp sued his ex-wife Heard with a $50 million lawsuit for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

In her op-ed, headlined ‘I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change,’ Heard claimed that she was a domestic abuse survivor. However, she didn't name Depp in the article.