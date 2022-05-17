Depp-Heard’s trial: Amber Heard denies allegations about bipolar, eating disorders

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has been making headlines across the globe, with the actress taking stand yet again on Monday after a 10-day hiatus.



In the recent hearing, Heard has denied accusations about her bipolar and eating disorders, something that her ex-nurse Erin Falati claimed in previous hearing.

According to several media reports, the court watched Falat’s pre-recorded testimony earlier this month in which she testified that the Aquaman actress was “jealous and anxious” of her ex-husband’s career.

“Client admits to history of anxiety, eating disorder, attention deficit disorder, bipolar disorder, co-dependence issues and occasional insomnia,” revealed the nurse’s notes.

Reportedly, the 36-year-old refuted all the claims and told jurors that she had never disclosed to Falati about her health condition because she didn’t suffer from any bipolar or eating disorder.

However, Heard agreed with the statement that her relationship with Depp was of “co-dependence”.