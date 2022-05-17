 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘used’ his kids against her in new court audio

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard was heard accusing her ex-Johnny Depp of using his kids against her in the latest audio clip shared in court on Tuesday, May 17, reported The New York Post.

The audio was played in court as part of the ongoing defamation trial between the two Hollywood actors who were married from 2015 to 2017.

In the audio, which was inaudible in the start, Amber was heard apologising to Johnny for ‘screaming’ at him in front of his two kids, Lily-Rose Depp, now 22, and Jack, now 20.

The Aquaman actor says, “I’m sorry I f---ed your kids up…” to which Johnny replies, “It was pretty f---ing weird for them, you know?”

Johnny is then heard saying that he “doesn’t need (Amber’s) clever comebacks,” from where on the conversation quickly escalates.

Amber then accuses Johnny, saying: “Your character has become so clear. Especially when you use the kids. You're making me see you worse… I've done nothing but be there for them in a good way.”

While the entire conversation was submitted as evidence into court by Johnny’s lawyers, the court only heard a few seconds. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Kim Kardashian hurts designer Bob Mackie by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: 'Big Mistake'

Kim Kardashian hurts designer Bob Mackie by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: 'Big Mistake'
Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility
Lily-Rose Depp called out for her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Lily-Rose Depp called out for her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer
Kourtney Kardashian 'condemned' for ignoring her kids on her wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian 'condemned' for ignoring her kids on her wedding to Travis Barker
Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider

Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider
Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce

Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce
BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

Nick Jonas talks about his daughter Malti Marie: ‘She’s a gift’

Nick Jonas talks about his daughter Malti Marie: ‘She’s a gift’
Depp-Heard’s trial: Amber Heard denies allegations about bipolar, eating disorders

Depp-Heard’s trial: Amber Heard denies allegations about bipolar, eating disorders

Latest

view all