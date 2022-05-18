 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Over a million people react as Vin Diesel shares video with Jason Momoa from the sets of F10

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Over a million people react as Vin Diesel shares video with Jason Momoa from the sets of F10

Vin Diesel on Tuesday shared a video with Jason Momoa from the sets of their upcoming movie Fast 10.

Taking to Instagram, Diesel shared the video and revealed that the actors are busy filming for the highly anticipated movie.

"Week 5, day one of an intense new action sequence,' he captioned the video.

Over a million people react as Vin Diesel shares video with Jason Momoa from the sets of F10

In March, Jason Momoa revealed that he will be playing an antagonist in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10. 

He disclosed the information during the red carpet of The Batman. He was recently seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and is famous for his role in Aquaman and Game of Thrones.

Fast 10, a working title expected to change, is rumoured to be the last film in the franchise. It is expected to feature the return of stars including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Charlize Theron. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles visits Canada with abuses of Indigenous in spotlight

Prince Charles visits Canada with abuses of Indigenous in spotlight
Gibson guitar smashed on night rock band Oasis split sold at auction

Gibson guitar smashed on night rock band Oasis split sold at auction
Johnny Depp cracks a smile as Amber Heard's attorney attempts to mimic him

Johnny Depp cracks a smile as Amber Heard's attorney attempts to mimic him
Photos: Lily Collins serves killer look in floral skirt

Photos: Lily Collins serves killer look in floral skirt
Amber Heard gave Johnny Depp a knife as a gift?

Amber Heard gave Johnny Depp a knife as a gift?
Amber Heard and James Franco's footage seen by jury

Amber Heard and James Franco's footage seen by jury
Kim Kardashian slays in black halter top and ripped jeans

Kim Kardashian slays in black halter top and ripped jeans
Johnny Depp’s lawyer accuses Amber Heard of photoshopping pictures of injuries

Johnny Depp’s lawyer accuses Amber Heard of photoshopping pictures of injuries
Top Gun: Maverick famed Jennifer Connelly reveals ‘flying experience’ with costar Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick famed Jennifer Connelly reveals ‘flying experience’ with costar Tom Cruise
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘used’ his kids against her in new court audio

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘used’ his kids against her in new court audio
Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Latest

view all