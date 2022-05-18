Over a million people react as Vin Diesel shares video with Jason Momoa from the sets of F10

Vin Diesel on Tuesday shared a video with Jason Momoa from the sets of their upcoming movie Fast 10.

Taking to Instagram, Diesel shared the video and revealed that the actors are busy filming for the highly anticipated movie.

"Week 5, day one of an intense new action sequence,' he captioned the video.

In March, Jason Momoa revealed that he will be playing an antagonist in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10.

He disclosed the information during the red carpet of The Batman. He was recently seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and is famous for his role in Aquaman and Game of Thrones.

Fast 10, a working title expected to change, is rumoured to be the last film in the franchise. It is expected to feature the return of stars including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Charlize Theron.