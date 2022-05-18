 
Wednesday May 18 2022
Kelly Rizzo pens heartfelt note as she celebrates late husband Bob Saget’s birthday

Kelly Rizzo penned heart breaking note for her late husband Bob Saget on what would have been his 66th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Rizzo dropped throwback pictures and videos with the comedian taken at his last birthday which the couple celebrated in Mexico.

“Happy birthday my Love,” she captioned the post. “These pictures and videos were taken exactly 1 year ago in Mexico.”

Rizzo added, “We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th). This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be “the last” time.”

“But I’m so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves. I pray he can see all of the love he’s already getting from around the world today. Honey, everyone loves you so damn much,” she wrote in her tribute.

She continued: “Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you. You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ‘round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute.”

Concluding the note, Rizzo wrote, “Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you’d want me to get a martini tonight, so I’ll oblige. Happy birthday, honey.”

The comedian’s body was found lying dead at his hotel in Florida in January 2022 after he passed away due to head trauma.

Saget left behind a widow and his three daughters he shared with his first wife Sherri Kramer; Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.


