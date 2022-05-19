 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival

Thursday May 19, 2022

Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise rolled into the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, greeted with whoops and hollers from a crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the star, who is attending the event for the first time in three decades.

“Tom! Tom!” shouted fans who stood outside the palm-lined festival venue as he stepped out of a car with blackened windows in a trim blue suit, sunglasses with slightly tousled hair.

Some had been camping out since breakfast, with stools and stepladders.

Cruise is promoting his new Top Gun sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”, a big ticket draw at this year’s festival, which runs from May 17-28.

