Thursday May 19 2022
Travis Scott pays gratitude to the Billboard Music Awards for his first TV comeback

Thursday May 19, 2022

Rapper Travis Scott paid his heartiest gratitude to the Billboard Music Awards 2022, days after he delivered his first televised performance since the tragic Astroworld music festival incident.

The Goosebumps singer, 31, turned to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and posted a picture of himself while performing at the event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

He captioned the image, “Thank u BB awards for letting us move mountains (followed by a string of heart icons)”

The Houston native singer performed on single Mafia in an icy, polar-themed set with heavily censored lyrics at the star-studded event. 

He also debuted a new unreleased song reportedly titled Lost Forever.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, attended the glamorous event alongside his partner Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster.

The SICK MODO singer previously made his first live public show to a sold-out crowd at Miami nightclub E11EVEN last week – six months after the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 people dead and scores more injured.

He also performed at several private events including a pre-Oscars house party in March and a short set during a Coachella afterparty in April.

