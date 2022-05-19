 
Harry wanted to tell the world he is 'hero' with Meghan Markle peck: Expert

Prince Harry wanted to make the world feel that he is their rescuer, says royal expert on the Duke's opening ceremony appearance for Invictus Games.

Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk that Prince Harry presented himself like a "superhero" during his speech and before, when he went up on stage to kiss wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking about their appearance at the Games, Ms James said: "We're seeing in close up photographs like [Harry and Meghan] kissing on stage, there was a scene where Harry was hugging two small children, giving them a big pep talk about how he was going to save the world like a superhero.

"We have to remember that very close to them while they were doing that was a camera, not just cameras but the Netflix cameras."

She added: "There is perhaps an awareness that that is going on at the same time."

Meghan, during her speech at the ceremony said she "could not love and respect him more".

Prince Harry responded: "Thank you my love."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also accompanied by Neftlix cameras for their forthcoming documentary on Invictus Games.

