 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles 'would not' apologise for 'genocide, missing women' in Canada

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Prince Charles would not apologise for genocide, missing women in Canada
Prince Charles 'would not' apologise for 'genocide, missing women' in Canada

Prince Charles will not apologise to Canada on behalf of the Crown.

RoseAnne Archibald, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, directly appealed to Prince Charles for an apology from the Queen regarding "assimilation and genocide". 

Although the future King did not apologise, he did acknowledge "failures by those who are responsible".

Ms Archibald described this as "a first step" but said it is "not enough".

Adding of her meeting with Prince Charles, Ms Archibald said: "I asked for an apology from his mother the Queen, the head of the Anglican church, for whatever happened in the institutions of assimilation and genocide.

"I also asked for an apology for the failures of the Crown in that relationship that we have with them, in our treaty relationship with them.

"One of the things that he did say about the relationship was that he recognised there had been failures by those who are responsible for that relationship with the Crown and I thought that was a really, not a surprising thing that he said, but that kind of acknowledgement really meant something.

"It’s not enough, it’s a first step, we have yet to hear an apology and when that apology happens that again will just be one step on the road to healing for First Nations."

Canada has had a serious history of missing women in the country. National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls came after thorough research has come to an "inescapable conclusion" that Canada aims "destroy Indigenous people".

Since 1980, 2,000-4,000 Indigenous women have gone missing in Canada.

More From Entertainment:

Harry wanted to tell the world he is 'hero' with Meghan Markle peck: Expert

Harry wanted to tell the world he is 'hero' with Meghan Markle peck: Expert

Kate Middleton attends Buckingham garden party on behalf of the Queen: See

Kate Middleton attends Buckingham garden party on behalf of the Queen: See
Meghan Markle 'shot herself in the foot', will not go near William and Kate

Meghan Markle 'shot herself in the foot', will not go near William and Kate
Harry 'attraction' to 'freedom' of celebrity with roots still in UK is 'recipe for disaster'

Harry 'attraction' to 'freedom' of celebrity with roots still in UK is 'recipe for disaster'
Joe Alwyn on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s honorary doctorate: 'It's absolutely amazing'

Joe Alwyn on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s honorary doctorate: 'It's absolutely amazing'
Is Jennifer Aniston back with Brad Pitt? Source dishes out on rumours

Is Jennifer Aniston back with Brad Pitt? Source dishes out on rumours
Kate Middleton 'seemed like she didn’t have a care in the world' over William split

Kate Middleton 'seemed like she didn’t have a care in the world' over William split
Kelly Clarkson talks ‘teacher heroes’ amid homeschool struggles

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘teacher heroes’ amid homeschool struggles
Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly have reportedly broken up after 2 years of dating

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly have reportedly broken up after 2 years of dating
Travis Scott pays gratitude to the Billboard Music Awards for his first TV comeback

Travis Scott pays gratitude to the Billboard Music Awards for his first TV comeback
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of being ‘this awful thing’

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of being ‘this awful thing’
Johnny Depp 'cut his own finger', confirms Amber Heard witness in court

Johnny Depp 'cut his own finger', confirms Amber Heard witness in court

Latest

view all