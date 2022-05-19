 
entertainment
Johnny Depp accused of romanticizing drugs, unprofessional behaviour on movie sets

Johnny Depp’s former agent Tracey Jacobs on Thursday accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of romanticizing drugs and showing up late to movie sets during the ongoing defamation trial.

Jacobs, who has previously worked with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez and others, testified in court that Depp’s unprofessional behaviour made the film industry “reluctant to use him”.

Jacobs claimed that the star would “show up late to projects”.

“Initially crews loved him because he was always so great with the crew but crews don’t love sitting around for hours and hours for the star to show up,” Jacobs told the court. 

“People talked – and it made people reluctant to use him.”

Jacobs also accused Depp had "fundamental issues with anger" that "worsened over time", and the actor lacked "patience when he didn't get his needs met".

The talent agent also admitted witnessing Depp using an earpiece to help deliver lines on sets which became a “regular thing.” 

