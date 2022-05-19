 
Tom Cruise recalls jumping off the roof aged four: 'I'm gonna die'

Tom Cruise recently recalled his childhood days when he used to climb up on roof to carry out stunts at his home. 

During his appearance at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the Hollywood A-lister talked about always being fond of doing stunts.

"I think I was about 4½ years old, and I had this doll, and you throw it up in the air and a parachute comes down,” Cruise started recalling.

“I played with this thing, and I'd throw it off a tree, and I was like, 'I really want to do this.' I remember taking the sheets off my bed, and I would tie a rope ... and I climbed up to the eave, and I got up to the roof.

“I looked and my mother was in the kitchen — she had four kids — and I jumped off the roof," he explained

"It's that moment when you jump off the roof and you go, 'This is not gonna work. “This is terrible. I'm gonna die.' And I hit the ground so hard,” Mission Impossible star said.

“Luckily, it was wet. I don't know how it happened, but I figured out after that my face went past my feet” he added.

“And I saw stars in the daytime for the first time, and I remember looking up, going, 'This is very interesting," Cruse expressed.

