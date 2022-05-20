Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin roasts him as she testifies in defamation trial

Ellen Barkin's testimony, which was recorded back in 2019, was played in court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday during Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.



Barkin, in a recorded deposition played in court, confirmed that the couple were romantically linked in 1994 when she relocated to Los Angeles.

"We had a romantic relationship," she said.

She said she first became friends with Mr Depp in 1994 when they starred in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas together before their relationship turned “sexual” and they would meet up a few times a week.



The actress testified that she was in a hotel room with Depp, his assistant and his friends while they were filming Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

She said that there was “a fight going on” between the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and people in the room and the actor picked up a wine bottle and threw it across the room. She continued that the bottle did not hit her or anyone else in the room.

Barkin and Johnny acted together in "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" and had a brief romantic relationship.

