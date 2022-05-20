 
Blake Lively tells how her daughter help her 'fight insecurities'

Blake Lively admits her kids have made her feel 'more in my skin.'

Speaking to Forbes in a recent interview, the Gossip Girl alum confessed that birthing her three daughters changed her as a human being.

"I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," says Lively, who shares "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident - not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

"I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship," Lively continues.

"I believe in really valuable collaborations and that's where I'm getting my fulfillment these days and I've never been happier, professionally," adds the Age of Adeline star.

Lively shares James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds.

