 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp wanted Amber Heard’s sister to sign NDA after hitting her

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

File Footage 

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez claimed that her sister’s ex-husband Johnny Depp asked her to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) after he allegedly hit her.

During her testimony on Wednesday in the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial, Henriquez said that the Aquaman actor found some text messages which indicated that Depp was cheating on her.

However, when Henriquez questioned her then brother-in-law about the alleged affair, he denied it at first but then blamed Amber for it, saying, "Amber pushed me. Amber made me do it. Of course I'm cheating."

After this, a verbal argument began between the former couple which resulted in Depp hitting Henriquez in the back and then he went on to smack Heard in the face repeatedly, as per Henriquez’ testimony.

The witness then told the court that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor left the room yelling "I hate you. I hate you both. You (expletive)"

After the incident, Depp wanted Henriquez to sign an NDA as she stated in the court, "There was an NDA on my kitchen table.”

“My understanding is it's a contract to keep things private. To keep your mouth shut, essentially. I was asked to sign one,” Henriquez said, adding, “I don't believe I signed it. I left sometime after."

