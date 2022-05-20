Kate Middleton steals the limelight at premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stole the show as she attended London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with husband Prince William in Leicester Square.



Kate Middleton brought her fashion A-game for the occasion.

The Duchess and Prince William joined stars including Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer on the red carpet in Leicester Square.

Later, they shared photos and video clips on their official Instagram handle.

“Wonderful to join @tomcruise, cast, crew and fans of Top Gun: Maverick for this evening’s UK premiere.

"The premiere is in support of the work of @filmtvcharity which helps the tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes in the UK’s world-leading film and television industry.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’, a much anticipated sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, was originally scheduled for release in July 2019 but was initially delayed because of production issues. Its release was then pushed back numerous times because of the global pandemic.

Thursday's show may not be the first time William and Kate have seen the movie. Cruise reportedly invited the royals previously for a private screening.