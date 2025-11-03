AnnaSophia Robb reveals her marraige to Trevor Paul taught her THIS

AnnaSophia Robb has shared the biggest lesson her marriage to Trevor Paul has taught her.

For those unaware, the 31-year-old American actress and model tied the knot with Paul, a lawyer by profession, on September 10, 2022. Last month, they celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

On Tuesday, October 28, Robb spoke to PEOPLE magazine at the 2025 WWD Honors in New York City, where she revealed what her marriage has taught her so far.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, "Probably [the] biggest lesson, I think, just enjoying each other.”

The Race to Witch Mountain star added, "It's kind of like the best part of marriage is that you have a lot of time. So little things come up and you know, have time to just sort of, I don't know, enjoy."

Robb went on to mention that spending quality time with each other, despite their busy schedules, is the secret to their happy marriage.

"I think taking vacations, spending time, just one-on-one because life gets busy, is important," The Carrie Diaries alum stated.