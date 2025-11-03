 
Geo News

AnnaSophia Robb reveals her marraige to Trevor Paul taught her THIS

AnnaSophia Robb opens up about her marriage to husband Trevor Paul

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 03, 2025

AnnaSophia Robb reveals her marraige to Trevor Paul taught her THIS
AnnaSophia Robb reveals her marraige to Trevor Paul taught her THIS 

AnnaSophia Robb has shared the biggest lesson her marriage to Trevor Paul has taught her.

For those unaware, the 31-year-old American actress and model tied the knot with Paul, a lawyer by profession, on September 10, 2022. Last month, they celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, October 28, Robb spoke to PEOPLE magazine at the 2025 WWD Honors in New York City, where she revealed what her marriage has taught her so far.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, "Probably [the] biggest lesson, I think, just enjoying each other.”

The Race to Witch Mountain star added, "It's kind of like the best part of marriage is that you have a lot of time. So little things come up and you know, have time to just sort of, I don't know, enjoy."

Robb went on to mention that spending quality time with each other, despite their busy schedules, is the secret to their happy marriage.

"I think taking vacations, spending time, just one-on-one because life gets busy, is important," The Carrie Diaries alum stated.

Advertisement
Justin Bieber labels touring ‘super daunting'
Justin Bieber labels touring ‘super daunting'
Jack Osbourne makes major move post dad Ozzy's death
Jack Osbourne makes major move post dad Ozzy's death
George Clooney on letting go of his vanity: 'I'm who I am' video
George Clooney on letting go of his vanity: 'I'm who I am'
Ariana Grande wraps up filming ‘Meet the Parents' sequel
Ariana Grande wraps up filming ‘Meet the Parents' sequel
Deborra-Lee Furness leaves ex Hugh upset with major decision
Deborra-Lee Furness leaves ex Hugh upset with major decision
Bella Hadid marks 29th birthday with pal Hailey Bieber
Bella Hadid marks 29th birthday with pal Hailey Bieber
Reese Witherspoon reveals depression struggle
Reese Witherspoon reveals depression struggle
John Mayer, Kat Stickler reignite romance
John Mayer, Kat Stickler reignite romance