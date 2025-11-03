Robert Pattinson breaks silence on eating trash meal

Robert Pattinson reacts to eating food from trash

Earlier, Jennifer Lawrence shared a funny incident when her co-star, Robert Pattinson, came to her home and unknowingly ate food from the trash.



This anecdote received much attention on social media. Now, ET is asking the Twilight star about this incident. “I thought it was delicious,” he says, joking, "She must have a really nice trash haul.”

His remarks come after the Hunger Games star appeared on The Graham Norton Show. She recalled in the show that she let the Tenet star eat a meal from the trash, but not intentionally.

“He comes in, and I give him a hug, and he’s like, ‘You have any food? I’m so hungry,’ [and] he goes to the bathroom, and I do have food but it’s in the trash,” she remembered. “While he was in the bathroom, I was just, like, pulling food out of my garbage can.”

But when Robert came to know where the food came from, he did not mind, Jennifer recounted.

“He was like, ‘Oh, I don’t mind,’ and he just pulled it out of the trash and kept eating it,” Lawrence recalled, adding that she had friends over who all proceeded to “just kinda watch him eat this trash.”

In the meantime, the actress has starred with Robert in Die My Love, which will open in the theatre on Nov. 7.