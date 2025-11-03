 
George Clooney shares sweet remarks about his family

George Clooney shares a rare insight into his family life

Geo News Digital Desk
November 03, 2025

George Clooney raves about his family: Lucky life
George Clooney raves about his family: 'Lucky life'

George Clooney is living his life with his family to the fullest, which includes his wife, Amal Clooney, and twin kids, Alexander and Ella.

Though he rarely weighs in on his family, yet in a latest interview with The Express, he says, "I get up in the morning and I’m happy that I go to work; I have a beautiful family that I go home to and we have a very lucky life. And if you don’t celebrate that, something’s wrong."

In the same interview, the megastar also weighs in on the character he plays in the forthcoming Netflix movie, Jelly Kelly, and compares it to his own life. "I don't really relate to this character because I don't have anything like the regrets this guy."

He continues, "I don't really relate to this character because I don't have anything like the regrets this guy has. I have a very different life than he does. All the people that I've worked with, they still work with me. And you know, my kids like me."

"I mean, they’re eight. They could change. But at this point they still like me," the star further adds. "I don’t find any reason to complain about anything about being famous and I don’t find anything I have to complain about."

Meanwhile, Jay Kelly will open in select theatres on Nov. 14 and will drop on Netflix on Dec. 5.

