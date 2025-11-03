Jack Osbourne makes major move post dad Ozzy's death

Jack Osbourne joins ‘I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' post dad Ozzy's death

Jack Osbourne reportedly has joined I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! four months after his dad Ozzy Osbourne died.

The youngest child of Sharon Osbourne, 73, and the late Black Sabbath front man - who died in July aged 76 - is said to have gotten support from his mum and sister Kelly Osbourne, 41, to do the ITV Australia-based jungle survival show, which starts on November 16.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: "He is believed to be going into the jungle with the full support of his mother and his sister Kelly.”

The insider continued, "Jack is very likely to discuss Ozzy, which will be an incredibly moving moment for the campmates and for viewers and Ozzy’s fans.”

"I’m A Celeb bosses are thrilled to have bagged Jack. He’s been a star in his own right since shooting to fame on The Osbournes 23 years ago,” the source concluded.

Jack - who first gained his experience in reality TV in the early 2000s with his family's MTV fly-on-the-wall series, which followed him, Kelly and their parents in their Los Angeles home - would join a host of famous faces if he took part in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!.