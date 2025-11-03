 
Geo News

David Harbour shares hopes for young 'Stranger Things' stars

David Harbour costars with Millie Bobby Brown, Fin Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and more in 'Stranger Things'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 03, 2025

David Harbour shares advice he gave young Stranger Things stars
David Harbour shares advice he gave young 'Stranger Things' stars 

David Harbour shared some words of wisdom with the younger cast members of Stranger Things.

Harbour, who’s allegedly facing bullying and harassment accusations from Millie Bobby Brown. The actor was reportedly investigated by Netflix for months after the Enola Holmes star filed a complaint that went on for "pages and pages."

Advertisement

Amid the allegations and his divorce from Lily Allen, the Hellboy actor spoke to Esquire Spain, sharing the advice he gave the younger stars, including Millie, 21, Finn Wolfhard, 22, Noah Schnapp, 21, Caleb McLaughlin, 24, Sadie Sink, 23, and Gaten Matarazzo, 23.

He praised them, saying, "They're all pretty good kids."

"One of the real ropes to hang on to in this business for me has been the artistry of what you're doing," he shared.

"One of the things that you can control is your particular passion for storytelling, for art, for what you want to say, your voice," he continued.

Harbour has advised the stars of Stranger Things to cherish the artistry of their jobs.

"I would love to see Gaten [Matarazzo] play King Lear when he's 70 years old, I would like to see those kinds of careers out of them," he said. 

Advertisement
Daniel Day-Lewis calls out method acting ‘misrepresentation'
Daniel Day-Lewis calls out method acting ‘misrepresentation'
Robert Pattinson breaks silence on eating trash meal
Robert Pattinson breaks silence on eating trash meal
Justin Baldoni lands in hot water in Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni lands in hot water in Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Bieber labels touring ‘super daunting'
Justin Bieber labels touring ‘super daunting'
Jack Osbourne makes major move post dad Ozzy's death
Jack Osbourne makes major move post dad Ozzy's death
George Clooney on letting go of his vanity: 'I'm who I am' video
George Clooney on letting go of his vanity: 'I'm who I am'
Ariana Grande wraps up filming ‘Meet the Parents' sequel
Ariana Grande wraps up filming ‘Meet the Parents' sequel
Deborra-Lee Furness leaves ex Hugh upset with major decision
Deborra-Lee Furness leaves ex Hugh upset with major decision