David Harbour shares hopes for young 'Stranger Things' stars

David Harbour shares advice he gave young 'Stranger Things' stars

David Harbour shared some words of wisdom with the younger cast members of Stranger Things.

Harbour, who’s allegedly facing bullying and harassment accusations from Millie Bobby Brown. The actor was reportedly investigated by Netflix for months after the Enola Holmes star filed a complaint that went on for "pages and pages."

Advertisement

Amid the allegations and his divorce from Lily Allen, the Hellboy actor spoke to Esquire Spain, sharing the advice he gave the younger stars, including Millie, 21, Finn Wolfhard, 22, Noah Schnapp, 21, Caleb McLaughlin, 24, Sadie Sink, 23, and Gaten Matarazzo, 23.

He praised them, saying, "They're all pretty good kids."

"One of the real ropes to hang on to in this business for me has been the artistry of what you're doing," he shared.

"One of the things that you can control is your particular passion for storytelling, for art, for what you want to say, your voice," he continued.

Harbour has advised the stars of Stranger Things to cherish the artistry of their jobs.

"I would love to see Gaten [Matarazzo] play King Lear when he's 70 years old, I would like to see those kinds of careers out of them," he said.